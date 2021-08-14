Cambodia logs 598 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Cambodia on Saturday reported a daily record of 598 COVID-19 cases, in which 187 were imported, pushing the national total caseload to 84,860, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Saturday reported a daily record of 598 COVID-19 cases, in which 187 were imported, pushing the national total caseload to 84,860, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twelve more fatalities had been registered, taking the overall death toll to 1,666, the MoH said, adding that 682 other patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 79,654.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said people should continue wearing a face mask, cleaning hands frequently, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated areas.

"COVID-19 transmission can only be suppressed if we all continue to strictly and effectively implement targeted non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in combination with vaccination," she wrote on Twitter.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a vaccination drive on Feb 10, targeting to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 percent, of its 16-million population by November.