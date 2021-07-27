Cambodia logs 685 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 685 new COVID-19 infections including 262 imported cases, raising the national total caseload to 74,386, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 685 new COVID-19 infections including 262 imported cases, raising the national total caseload to 74,386, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Nineteen more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 1,324, the ministry said, adding that 775 other patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 66,725.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine called on people to continue caution as the Delta variant was more infectious and spread much faster than previously circulating strains.

"You can be infected at any times if you do not implement 3 do's and 3 don'ts properly," she said on social media.

The three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

The Southeast Asian nation began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

Vandine said so far, the kingdom has vaccinated 6.84 million people, or 68.4 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population.