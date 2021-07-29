UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Logs 765 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

Cambodia on Thursday reported 765 new COVID-19 infections including 328 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 75,917, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

Eleven more fatalities had been recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 1,350, the ministry said, adding that 694 other patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 68,386.

The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said the kingdom had so far vaccinated 7.04 million people, or 70.4 percent, of the 10 million targeted adult population.

"Along with this result, we must put every joint effort to suppress virus transmission by fully implementing Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs)," she wrote on Twitter.

