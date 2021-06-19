UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Receives New Batch Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

A plane carrying a new batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Saturday, giving another boost to the kingdom's inoculation drive

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) --:A plane carrying a new batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Saturday, giving another boost to the kingdom's inoculation drive.

Cambodian health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath, who received the vaccine at the Phnom Penh International Airport, said the jab was purchased from Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

"With the subsequent arrivals of the vaccines, we're confident that our vaccination plan will be achieved on schedule," she said.

The Southeast Asian nation has planned to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16 million population by the end of this year or early next year at the latest, she said.

The kingdom launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. To date, some 5.92 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 2.66 million people having been fully vaccinated with two doses, the health ministry said.

Related Topics

China Phnom Penh Cambodia From Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to keep supporting Guterres' work for mul ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,959 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China's Guangdong adds new COVID-19 risk area

3 minutes ago

Fake psychologist arrested from Allied Hospital

5 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz be thrown on ground from Minar-e-Pakist ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.