UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Receives New Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:17 PM

Cambodia receives new batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Cambodia's COVID-19 vaccination drive has received another boost after the country got a new batch of Chinese vaccines on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 vaccination drive has received another boost after the country got a new batch of Chinese vaccines on Tuesday.

Cambodian health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath said the new arrival included Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Chinese government and those purchased from Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

Sambath said both Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are very safe and effective, expressing her profound gratitude to China for subsequently providing vaccines to Cambodia.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far acquired more than 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China and the World Health Organization's COVAX Facility, she said.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

Related Topics

World China Cambodia From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

4 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

5 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

10 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

18 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

18 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.