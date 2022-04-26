Cambodia removes outdoor mask mandate over high vaccination rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday lifted the mandate to wear masks outdoor after vast majority of the Southeast Asian country's population have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday lifted the mandate to wear masks outdoor after vast majority of the Southeast Asian country's population have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A mask mandate at all public places and open spaces across the country is lifted.

However, masks in closed spaces remain mandatory," he said in a special voice message.

People can make their own decisions to wear a mask or not at all outdoor places, but the requirement is still in place for air-conditioned indoor places such as meeting rooms and movie theaters, he said.

The prime minister expressed his hope that the decision, which took effect immediately, would ease financial burdens for the Cambodian people, who spent an estimated 3 million U.S. Dollars a month buying masks.