Cambodia Reports 24 More Local COVID-19 Cases

Cambodia reports 24 more local COVID-19 cases

Cambodia on Monday confirmed 24 more local COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infected people linked to the third community transmission to 501, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement

PHNOM PENH, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 24 more local COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infected people linked to the third community transmission to 501, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new cases were found in Phnom Penh Municipality, Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Kampong Cham and Kampong Thom provinces, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

"They were all involved in the third community outbreak of COVID-19 on Feb. 20," she said.

Currently, the patients are undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals, she added.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

Cambodia began an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10. According to an official data, as of Sunday, more than 167,000 people in the priority groups had been inoculated with the vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 1,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 517 recoveries, the MoH said.

