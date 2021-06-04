UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 2nd Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases Of 886

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:56 PM

Cambodia reports 2nd highest daily COVID-19 cases of 886

Cambodia confirmed 886 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the kingdom's second-highest daily total, pushing the national caseload to 33,075, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed 886 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the kingdom's second-highest daily total, pushing the national caseload to 33,075, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The highest single-day tally was 938 cases on May 3.

The new infections included 856 local cases and 30 imported cases, the MoH said.

Six more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 242, the ministry said, adding that 781 patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,544.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine urged people to continue complying with a guideline on three do's and three don'ts in order to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

She said the three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. So far, more than 2.68 million out of the 10 million targeted population have already been vaccinated, Vandine said.

Related Topics

Cambodia May All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Discussing Hydrogen Technologies With Franc ..

5 minutes ago

Spain to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds before Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, 36 d ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 21b Buner Expressway to promote trade, industry ..

11 minutes ago

Man held with 100 kites

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.