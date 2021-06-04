Cambodia reports 2nd highest daily COVID-19 cases of 886

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed 886 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the kingdom's second-highest daily total, pushing the national caseload to 33,075, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The highest single-day tally was 938 cases on May 3.

The new infections included 856 local cases and 30 imported cases, the MoH said.

Six more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 242, the ministry said, adding that 781 patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,544.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine urged people to continue complying with a guideline on three do's and three don'ts in order to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

She said the three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. So far, more than 2.68 million out of the 10 million targeted population have already been vaccinated, Vandine said.