Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at 26,989

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed 660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 26,989, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 626 local cases linked to the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions starting from Feb. 20 and 34 imported, the ministry said.

Seven new fatalities were registered, raising the death toll to 190, the statement said, adding that another 750 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,772.

Cambodia launched its anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, more than 2.3 million out of the 10 million target population have already been vaccinated.