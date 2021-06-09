UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Reports 729 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now At 36,240

Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed 729 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national case tally to 36,240 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

The new infections included 671 local cases and 58 imported cases, the MoH said.

Eleven more fatalities have been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 289, the statement said, adding that 398 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 29,047.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said to date, some 2.77 million people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, accounting for 27.7 percent of the 10 million targeted population.

She added that 2.23 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

