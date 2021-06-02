Cambodia reports 750 COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Cambodia reported a daily high of 750 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national case tally to 31,460, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia reported a daily high of 750 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national case tally to 31,460, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 716 local cases and 34 imported cases, the MoH said.

Ten more fatalities had been confirmed, bringing the overall death toll to 230, the statement said, adding that 653 patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,042.

Cambodia has been facing the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas and entertainment venues nationwide.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10. MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far some 2.65 million people out of the 10-million targeted population have already been vaccinated.