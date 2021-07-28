Cambodia reports 766 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Cambodia on Wednesday logged 766 new COVID-19 infections including 307 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 75,152, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday logged 766 new COVID-19 infections including 307 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 75,152, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Fifteen more fatalities had been registered, taking the overall death toll to 1,339, the ministry said, adding that 967 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,692.

The Southeast Asian nation began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that the kingdom had vaccinated 6.94 million people, or 69.4 percent, of the 10 million targeted adult population as of July 27.

"However, we must not relax our preventive measures. Delta and Alpha variants are in front of us now, and we will pass the red line very soon if everyone does not act responsibly together now," she said on social media.