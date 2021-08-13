UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Reports Daily Record Of 423 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 More Deaths

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Friday confirmed a daily record of 423 COVID-19 cases, in which 67 were imported, pushing the national total caseload to 84,262, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty more fatalities had been recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 1,654, the MoH said, adding that 541 patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 78,972.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said although there is a decline in new infections and deaths, the risk of a surge in COVID-19 due to the Delta variant is very high.

"We continue to race against the new variants, especially the Delta variant," she said in a statement released late on Thursday.

"The Delta variant spreads faster than other known variants and it is the most transmissible variant known to date." Li called on people to continue complying with preventive measures strictly and to receive COVID-19 vaccines when their turns come.

"With individual and collective actions, we will win this fight against COVID-19," she said.

The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, targeting to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 percent, of its 16-million population by November.

To date, 8.64 million people, or 54 percent of the total population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 6.81 million of them, or 42.6 percent, have completed the two-dose inoculation, the MoH said.

