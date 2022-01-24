UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Reports Zero Deaths From COVID-19 For 20 Days

Cambodia had seen zero deaths from the COVID-19 for 20 days straight, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Cambodia had seen zero deaths from the COVID-19 for 20 days straight, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the health ministry, the number of confirmed Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in Cambodia has risen to 625 after 40 new infections were detected.

"Among the new cases, 15 were imported and 25 were locally transmitted," the ministry added.

The southeast Asian country reported the first case of the Omicron variant on Dec. 14, 2021 on a pregnant Cambodian woman returning from African country Ghana.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday said the government allowed all patients infected with the Omicron variant to get treatment at home if they prefer.

Since the pandemic hit the country in January 2020, Cambodia has logged a total of 121,066 cases, with 3,015 deaths and 117,232 recoveries, according to the health ministry.

So far, Cambodia has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 14.33 million people, or 89.6 percent of its population.

Most of the vaccines used in the country's inoculation program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

