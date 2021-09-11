UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's COVID-19 Case Total Rises To 98,842 With 658 New Infections

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 case total has surged to 98,842 on Saturday after 658 fresh infections were reported across the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new cases included 498 domestic cases and 160 imported ones, the MoH said.

Nine more fatalities were registered, taking the death toll to 2,028, it said. An additional 499 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 93,411.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February targeting to inoculate 12 million people, or 75 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population by the end of this year.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said some 11.4 million people, or 71.3 percent of the total population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 9.35 million, or 58.4 percent, had received both required shots and 742,293 had got a third dose or booster dose.

"As of Sept. 10, about 97 percent of the 10 million targeted adults and 86.6 percent of the nearly 2 million targeted adolescents aged 12-17 had taken at least one vaccine dose," she said in a report.

Most of the vaccines used in the country's immunization program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

