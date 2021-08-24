Cambodia's COVID-19 case total has risen to 90,107 on Tuesday after 466 fresh infections were reported across the Southeast Asian nation, the health ministry said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) /APP --:Cambodia's COVID-19 case total has risen to 90,107 on Tuesday after 466 fresh infections were reported across the Southeast Asian nation, the health ministry said in a statement.

The new infections included 372 domestic cases and 94 imported ones, the ministry said.

Thirteen more fatalities had been registered, taking the death toll to 1,821, it said, adding that 512 patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 86,130.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive in February, targeting to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population by the end of this year.

As of Aug. 23, some 9.85 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, while 7.96 million of them have received both required shots, the ministry said.