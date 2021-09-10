Cambodia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,007 on Friday after 20 new fatalities were reported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,007 on Friday after 20 new fatalities were reported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The kingdom also confirmed 589 new infections including 148 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 97,524, the ministry said, adding that additional 480 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 92,495.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive in February, targeting to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population by the end of this year.

Most of the vaccines used in the kingdom's immunization program are from China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said some 11.36 million people, or 71 percent of the total population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 9.16 million, or 57 percent, have received both required doses and 710,730 have received a third dose or booster dose.