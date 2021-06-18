UrduPoint.com
Cambodia's COVID-19 Infection Rates Continue To Rise As 799 New Cases Confirmed

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:57 PM

Cambodia registered 799 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national case tally to 41,581, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:Cambodia registered 799 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national case tally to 41,581, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 702 local cases and 97 imported cases, the MoH said.

Fourteen more fatalities were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 394, the ministry said, adding that 910 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 35,940.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

To date, some 3.2 million out of the 10 million targeted adult population have received their first vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that 2.64 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

