The number of confirmed COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Cambodia has surged to 1,534 after 209 new ones were detected, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement on Friday

Some 75 new cases have been found in the capital Phnom Penh, as the rest were detected in 22 provinces, the statement said, adding that to date the variant has not been found only in Kep and Kratie provinces.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng called on people to continue implementing the guideline on the "3 do's and 3 don'ts" properly to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The 3 do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the 3 don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

"Individuals who are obliged to undergo a quarantine must strictly abide by the rules in order to prevent large-scale community transmission," he said in the statement.

The Southeast Asian nation on Friday also registered 411 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national total caseload to 91,369, the MoH said, adding that 17 more fatalities have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 1,858.

Meanwhile, Bunheng also urged those above 12 years old to receive COVID-19 vaccines when their turns come.

The country launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive in February, aiming at vaccinating 12 million people, or 75 percent of the kingdom's 16-million population, by the end of this year.

As of Aug. 26, some 10.17 million people, or 63.6 percent of the total population, have received at least one vaccine dose of vaccines, while 8.2 million of them have received both shots, the MoH said.

Most of the vaccines used in the kingdom's immunization program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

