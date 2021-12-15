Cambodia's daily COVID-19 cases fell to a single digit for the first time on Wednesday, the lowest since the third wave broke out early this year, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Cambodia's daily COVID-19 cases fell to a single digit for the first time on Wednesday, the lowest since the third wave broke out early this year, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

"This is the first time since February that the infection cases declined to a single digit, only eight persons were confirmed positive by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests," he said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh.

The infections had gradually dropped from the peak of 1,130 cases on June 30, thanks to the country's high vaccination rates, he said, adding that so far, nearly 89 percent of the population had been inoculated against the disease.

To date, the southeast Asian nation had recorded a total of 120,390 COVID-19 cases, with 2,995 deaths and 116,746 recoveries, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the main vaccine supplier.

The country had so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.21 million people, or 88.8 percent of its 16-million population, the MoH said.

Of them, 13.56 million, or 84.8 percent of the population, had been fully inoculated with both required shots and 2.9 million, or 18 percent, had taken a booster dose, it added.