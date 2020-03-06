Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.