Cameroon Confirms First Virus Case: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday

Yaound , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday.

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.

