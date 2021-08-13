UrduPoint.com

Cameroon Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Africa Cup Of Nations Final Draw

Host Cameroon has issued COVID-19 guidelines for Africa Cup of Nations final draw next week

YAOUNDE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Host Cameroon has issued COVID-19 guidelines for Africa Cup of Nations final draw next week.

"Only invited persons with a COVID-19 negative test will be allowed to take part in the event," Minister of sports and Physical education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said in a statement released Friday, adding that the negative test must have a 72-hour validity as of Aug.

17, the day scheduled for the draw ceremony, and that special measures will be taken to test all guests.

Wearing of face masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be strictly applied, officials said.

At least 1,500 people will take part in the draw ceremony, which will take place in the country's capital city of Yaounde.

The Confederation of African Football initially scheduled the ceremony for June but postponed it due to "logistical reasons" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

