UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Dengue Intensify In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Campaign against dengue intensify in Rawalpindi

As a part of pre-cautionary and preventive measures, District Health Authority Rawalpindi has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :As a part of pre-cautionary and preventive measures, District Health Authority Rawalpindi has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents.

Talking to APP an official said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue is our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that anti dengue activities would be further strengthened and coordinated by specially focusing on the union councils where from dengue cases are being reported.

Meanwhile, the health teams also visited door to door to check dengue larva in Gulzar-e-Quaid and demanded the residents to keep their surrounding clean.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

Int'l audit firm offers internship to Mohammad Ali ..

7 seconds ago

Air pollution linked with risk of mental disorders ..

9 seconds ago

Tony Blair's Think Tank Warns Building More Homes ..

11 seconds ago

US May Offer to Take Over Denmark's Annual $600Mln ..

16 seconds ago

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Aid Convoy ..

6 minutes ago

Talks on Ransoming Russian Sailors From Nigerian P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.