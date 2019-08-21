Campaign against dengue intensify in Rawalpindi

As a part of pre-cautionary and preventive measures, District Health Authority Rawalpindi has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :As a part of pre-cautionary and preventive measures, District Health Authority Rawalpindi has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents.

Talking to APP an official said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue is our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that anti dengue activities would be further strengthened and coordinated by specially focusing on the union councils where from dengue cases are being reported.

Meanwhile, the health teams also visited door to door to check dengue larva in Gulzar-e-Quaid and demanded the residents to keep their surrounding clean.