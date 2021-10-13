Campaign continues against Covid-19 unvaccinated people in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A vigorous campaign to ensure hundred per cent vaccination against COVID-19 continued across the Sukkur region with enforcement of suspension of services to unvaccinated.

In compliance of instructions issues by the National Command and Operation Center, special� teams at district and Taluka level are checking the people in different sectors particularly transport and education to ensure mobility of only vaccinated people.

In Khairpur, and Ghotki, inspection teams checked the transport on Wednesday and taken into custody a number of vehicles found in violation of restrictions.

The district administration impounded three vehicles over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed, the district district transport authority (DTA) also had launched a crackdown and checked implementation of corona SoP at main bus terminal Sukkur.

In Peshawar, district administration Sukkur teams checked various transport points, markets and commercial centres and inspected the COVID-19 vaccination status.

They issue warnings to a number of unvaccinated people to get their jabs at the earliest.