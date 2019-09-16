Campaign launched to create awareness about dengue preventive measures:Commissioner Lahore

Commissioner Lahore division Asif Bilal Lodhi said on Monday that the district administration had launched an anti-dengue week to create awareness among people about preventive measures and elimination of dengue virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore division Asif Bilal Lodhi said on Monday that the district administration had launched an anti-dengue week to create awareness among people about preventive measures and elimination of dengue virus.

Addressing a media briefing at Lahore Press Club, he said that steps were being taken to eliminate dengue, adding that more than 1.5 million households had been cleaned, whereas 1,382 teams had been formed to inspect and sweep various locations in the city.

The commissioner said that the administration had put in place special arrangements from February for elimination of dengue larvae, adding that about 750 cases were registered against violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the anti-dengue campaign.

Giving details of patients, affected by the dengue virus in provincial capital, he said that about 10 patients were admitted to various hospitals, while 38 cases of dengue were registered this year. All the line departments have been put on high alert to cope with the dengue larvae, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that various teams had been working in the field for surveillance of dengue larva in red zones identified in various union councils (UCs), adding that the anti-dengue week had been launched with the cooperation of all departments including Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and others to create awareness among people regarding precautionary measures against dengue.

The SOPs set to control dengue would be implemented at any cost, she said and added that awareness activities would be held in educational institutes and offices so that everyone can play a role in eradication of dengue. The DC urged the people to adopt preventive measures against dengue.

Later, Commissioner Bilal Lodhi led an anti-dengue walk from the LPC. Rafay Alam from LWMC, famous singer and philanthropist Ibrarul Haq, representatives of Wasa, city district government and other departments were also present.