Campaign Solicits Short Videos Of Touching Moments Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Campaign solicits short videos of touching moments amid pandemic

China on Wednesday launched a campaign to collect short videos of touching moments in the fight against the novel coronavirus from around the world

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday launched a campaign to collect short videos of touching moments in the fight against the novel coronavirus from around the world.

Themed "Indomitable Spirit," the campaign was launched by the Belt and Road journalist organization's cooperation platform and China Radio International Online, according to the website of the All-China Journalists Association.

Netizens around the world are welcome to contribute video clips depicting the human spirit of bravery, positivity and solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

Videos can be e-mailed to indomitablespirit@qq.com or posted on Facebook, Twitter and VK with the hashtag #IndomitableSpirit. Domestic netizens can post videos on Sina Weibo, Kuaishou, Toutiao and Douyin with the translated Chinese hashtag of "indomitable spirit."Videos less than one minute in length are preferred. Pictures with Chinese or English captions are also welcomed, according to organizers.

Ten makers of the best videos selected by a judging panel will be awarded certificates and invited to a trip in China.

