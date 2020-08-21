UrduPoint.com
Campaign Underway To Create Awareness About Dengue

Fri 21st August 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by Albayrak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams conducted door to door awareness drive in the locality of Bismillah Colony of UC-77 where teams briefed the general public about the importance of cleanliness and requested to dump waste properly in waste containers placed by the company or hand it over to the mini dumper associated for that area.

Team also met with Imam of Jamia Masjid of the concerned area and urged them to play their role in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer or in other religious gatherings.

On the occasion, anti-Dengue and Cleanliness awareness brochures were also distributed.

The teams also informed about the help line number 1139 and told that in case of any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness people can register complaints on given number or can make suggestions.

