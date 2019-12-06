UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Can Mammograms Show Who Is At Risk Of Heart Failure?

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:16 PM

Can mammograms show who is at risk of heart failure?

Mammograms have, so far, had the single role of identifying potentially cancerous tumors in the breast. However, could they also help doctors identify women at risk of heart disease and heart failure

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Mammograms have, so far, had the single role of identifying potentially cancerous tumors in the breast. However, could they also help doctors identify women at risk of heart disease and heart failure?Some researchers believe that mammograms could also help doctors identify women with a high risk of heart failure.Mammograms work by using low energy X-rays to "scan" breast tissue for irregularities and abnormalities that may be signs of cancer.

They are the first port of call when it comes to diagnosing breast cancer in its early stages.In 2016, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended that women aged 50-74 years the age range in which women's risk of breast cancer increases should undergo breast cancer screening once every 2 years.Mammograms do not only detect potential cancerous tumors, though.

As it turns out, they also show the formation of breast arterial calcifications, which are calcium buildups inside the arteries in the breast.Killing two birds with one stone?Breast arterial calcification is often associated with coronary artery calcium a dangerous buildup of calcium sediment in the arteries that transport oxygenated blood to the heart particularly in women.

Coronary artery calcium is, in itself, a strong predictor of cardiovascular disease, and doctors will use computed tomography (CT) scans to screen for these buildups in people whom they believe to be at risk.Dr.

Bui and colleagues argue that breast arterial calcification can help identify women who may be at risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, in which the heart is unable to pump blood effectively.In particular, the investigators argue that mammograms which women over a certain age will often undertake as a regular screening procedure anyway could help doctors detect not just cancer but also the risk of heart disease.

They explain that these tests could do this by highlighting the presence of calcium buildups in breast arteries.Looking at the evidenceIn their study, the investigators analyzed data from the medical records of 278 female participants with a mean age of about 61 years.

These records covered the period of 2006-2016.All of these participants had undergone both a mammogram and a coronary CT scan within the same year.

Related Topics

Attack Same United States May Women 2016 Breast Cancer Cancer All From Blood

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Export to Reach $24-25Bln in 2 ..

1 minute ago

Australia boosts counter-terrorism police presence ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea to promote exports of its designed nuke r ..

5 minutes ago

World food prices climb again in November: FAO

2 minutes ago

Police arrest six suspects in operation

2 minutes ago

China says to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.