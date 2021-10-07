UrduPoint.com

Canada Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Federal Employees, Most Travellers

OTTAWA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Canadian government announced on Thursday a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Federal employees and travellers aged 12 and older.

All federal employees in the core public administration must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29, according to an announcement.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or do not disclose their vaccination status by that date will be placed on administrative leave without pay, it added.

The government also said all travellers 12 or older must be fully vaccinated by the end of October to board planes, trains, or marine vessels in Canada.

Some 88 percent of eligible Canadians have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and about 82 percent of eligible Canadians are fully inoculated, according to senior officials.

