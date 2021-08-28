Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

Health Canada announced its approval of the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in youth aged 12 to 17 on Saturday

OTTAWA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Health Canada announced its approval of the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in youth aged 12 to 17 on Saturday.

The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in adults over the age of 18 in Canada since December 2020.

After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada said it has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in youth aged 12 to 17.

Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the same age group in May.

Although children are less likely to become really ill from COVID-19, Health Canada highlighted the importance of having them vaccinated because they can still get sick, be infected and not have any symptoms, spread the virus to others, and may experience long-term effects if they do contract it.

Children and youth with underlying medical conditions may also have a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Health Canada said.

Health Canada data show that as of Aug. 21, 76.9 percent of adolescents between the age of 12 and 17 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 63.57 percent were fully vaccinated with two doses.

There is still no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12 in Canada. Health Canada said clinical trials are currently underway to determine the safety and effectiveness for those in this age group.