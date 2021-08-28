UrduPoint.com

Canada Approves Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 12-17

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

Health Canada announced its approval of the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in youth aged 12 to 17 on Saturday

OTTAWA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Health Canada announced its approval of the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in youth aged 12 to 17 on Saturday.

The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in adults over the age of 18 in Canada since December 2020.

After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada said it has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in youth aged 12 to 17.

Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the same age group in May.

Although children are less likely to become really ill from COVID-19, Health Canada highlighted the importance of having them vaccinated because they can still get sick, be infected and not have any symptoms, spread the virus to others, and may experience long-term effects if they do contract it.

Children and youth with underlying medical conditions may also have a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Health Canada said.

Health Canada data show that as of Aug. 21, 76.9 percent of adolescents between the age of 12 and 17 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 63.57 percent were fully vaccinated with two doses.

There is still no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12 in Canada. Health Canada said clinical trials are currently underway to determine the safety and effectiveness for those in this age group.

Related Topics

Canada Same May December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response ..

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response;

2 minutes ago
 Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in ..

7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in California

10 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in o ..

Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in one day

10 minutes ago
 McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make ..

McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make impact in Tokyo

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.