Canada finds first cases of COVID-19 in wildlife

OTTAWA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Canada has found the first cases of COVID-19 in three white-tailed deer, according to the Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday.

On Monday, the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease confirmed the first detections of SARS-CoV-2 in three free-ranging white-tailed deer in Canada.

These deer were sampled between Nov. 6 to 8 this year, in the Estrie region of Quebec. Samples for SARS-CoV-2 were collected through a big-game registration station in southern Quebec.

Similar to findings in the United States, the deer showed no evidence of clinical signs of disease and were all apparently healthy. The World Organisation for Animal Health was notified on Wednesday.

"As this is the first detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wildlife in Canada, information on the impacts and spread of the virus in wild deer populations is currently limited," said the Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a press release.