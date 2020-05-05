Canada joins in global effort to develop COVID-19 vaccine amid restrictions easing

Canada joined the European Union (EU) and other countries on Monday in a global effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 when its five provinces began easing restrictions on businesses and services imposed during the pandemic

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Canada joined the European Union (EU) and other countries on Monday in a global effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 when its five provinces began easing restrictions on businesses and services imposed during the pandemic.

The goal of the EU-initiated "Coronavirus Global Response" is to raise more than 8 billion U.S. Dollars for medical research, and the Canadian government has so far committed 604 million dollars toward vaccine development and finding treatments for the disease.

"It is really important that the world comes together to collaborate," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his daily COVID-19 news conference in Ottawa on Monday. "Even once we find a vaccine -- whether it's in Canada or elsewhere around the world -- we will share the vaccine in its formula." On the same day, Canada's two largest provinces gave the green light to the reopening of mainly seasonal businesses in Ontario, and storefront retail operations outside the Montreal area in French-speaking Quebec.

The Montreal metropolis has more than half of the province's COVID-19 cases, and with no sign of the epidemic curve flattening, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Monday that the opening of retail stories in the province's most populous region, scheduled for next Monday, would be delayed by a week.

To the west, nonessential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy can now resume in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as in Manitoba, which also authorized restaurants to open patios and hair salons to welcome customers.

Schools will remain mostly shuttered in Canada, except for in Quebec, where elementary students will begin returning to their classrooms next Monday.

As of Monday night, there have been 60,772 COVID-19 cases in Canada with 3,854 related deaths, according to the country's public health agency.