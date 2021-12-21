Canada records first single-day increase of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 10,621 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first increase of over 10,000 cases in a single day since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in February 2020.

The new cases have raised the country's cumulative caseload to 1,894,981, including 30,060 deaths, according to CTV.

Canada's COVID-19 cases continued to rocket on Monday as the Omicron variant rapidly took hold in the country since last week.

Quebec, a populous province of Canada, reported a record daily high of 4,571 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, although new measures to contain the Omicron variant came into effect.

Of the 4,571 cases, 1,258 were from unvaccinated people, 220 were from people with one dose, and 3,093 cases were from people who got their second vaccine dose more than seven days ago.