Canada reports record 20,699 COVID-19 cases in one day

Canada set a new daily record of 20,699 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total number to 1,945,754 cases with 30,131 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Canada set a new daily record of 20,699 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total number to 1,945,754 cases with 30,131 deaths, according to CTV.

For the first time ever, Canada surpassed 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak in February 2020. The majority of the new cases are from those fully vaccinated.

Among the new cases, Quebec reported 9,397 and Ontario confirmed 5,790, breaking a record for the highest number of new cases in the two provinces in a day.

The country reported 10,667 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, then a record surpassing 10,000 cases in a single day.

Canadian COVID-19 cases have soared over the past few days due to the fast spread of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, 14,987 new cases were reported, with 11,692 on Tuesday.

The country's seven-day rolling average for new daily cases has risen to 12,459 on Thursday, also a new high since the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020.