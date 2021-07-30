Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

Canada reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,429,579 cases, including 26,575 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,429,579 cases, including 26,575 deaths, according to CTV.

Canada reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Alberta province reported 233 new cases on Thursday while Ontario province reported 218 new cases of COVID-19, the most on a single day in about a month. Thursday's reported total went up from the 185 infections logged on the same day last week.

Meanwhile, British Columbia province reported 204 new cases, the largest single-day jump since June 5 this year.

Some medical experts are sounding the alarm over increased new cases of COVID-19 and some provinces' recent decision to significantly ease its COVID-19 restrictions, warning the move could cause ripple effects across the country and the globe.

Thursday's seven-day moving average of 594 new cases daily on July 22-28 showed an increase of 39 percent over the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Thursday.

PHAC data showed that 486 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals on average each day on July 22-28, which was 12 percent fewer than last week.