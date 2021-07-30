UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Sees Surge Of COVID-19 New Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:06 PM

Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

Canada reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,429,579 cases, including 26,575 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,429,579 cases, including 26,575 deaths, according to CTV.

Canada reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Alberta province reported 233 new cases on Thursday while Ontario province reported 218 new cases of COVID-19, the most on a single day in about a month. Thursday's reported total went up from the 185 infections logged on the same day last week.

Meanwhile, British Columbia province reported 204 new cases, the largest single-day jump since June 5 this year.

Some medical experts are sounding the alarm over increased new cases of COVID-19 and some provinces' recent decision to significantly ease its COVID-19 restrictions, warning the move could cause ripple effects across the country and the globe.

Thursday's seven-day moving average of 594 new cases daily on July 22-28 showed an increase of 39 percent over the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Thursday.

PHAC data showed that 486 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals on average each day on July 22-28, which was 12 percent fewer than last week.

Related Topics

Canada Same Ontario Columbia June July From

Recent Stories

Rio to reopen stadiums to fans in September

29 seconds ago

Argentina registers 291 single-day COVID-19 deaths ..

30 seconds ago

Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders

32 seconds ago

Pentagon issues vaccine mandate following Biden's ..

33 seconds ago

Chile registers 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, 119 deat ..

35 seconds ago

Seventeen People Injured in Tourist Bus Accident i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.