Canada Sees Surging COVID-19 New Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 04:05 PM

Canada reported 23,585 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, the first time to record more than 20,000 cases on a daily basis, elevating the cumulative total to 2,094,042 cases with 30,231 deaths, according to CTV

Daily cases have hit record highs in Canada recently as the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 races out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centers.

Quebec province reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count on Wednesday with 13,149 new cases and 10 new deaths. The province's cumulative total surged to 572,419 cases with 11,702 fatalities.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to rise at a quicker pace in the province, with a net increase of 102 and seven more intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients while the test positivity rate rose to 28 percent, which means that more than one in four of all PCR tests in the province came back positive.

