UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 27

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:37 AM

Canada's coronavirus cases rise to 27

Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Canada on Monday, bringing the total to 27

TRENTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Canada on Monday, bringing the total to 27.

Travelers who fly in from Iran will also be told to self-isolate after it was determined that new cases confirmed were found to be carrying the COVID-19 virus, a fact that Canada's chief public officer of health Theresa Tam found "very concerning." "Viruses know no borders, and we have to balance our public health measures knowing that they are never completely perfect," she said.

Tam encouraged Canadians to make arrangements for stocks of food and medications now in case of family illness and the possibility of self-quarantine.

However, officials said the risk of contracting the virus is still rated as low.

Global Affairs Canada issued new travel advisories Monday warning Canadians not to go to northern Italy or Iran unless it was essential, due to the large number of outbreaks of COVID-19.

The spread of the virus has also caused worry about its effects on the global economy.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued a report Monday, and the news was not good.

"The global economy faces its biggest danger since the financial crisis (of 2008) and the world economy (is) at risk," the report said. "Containing the epidemic and protecting people is the priority." Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau reported that on Tuesday, he and his G7 counterparts would hold a conference call to talk about the impact of the virus on the economy.

The finance minister's spokesperson, Maeva Proteau, said the department was keeping a close eye on the economy.

"We are closely monitoring economic developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak," she said. "As the situation is very dynamic, it is too early to say exactly what the economic impacts will be."

Related Topics

World Iran Canada Italy Stocks Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms fifth case of Coronavirus in Kar ..

18 minutes ago

S. Korea's virus cases top 4,800; President Moon d ..

4 minutes ago

NASA concludes first MarCO mission for Mars

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.