TRENTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Canada on Monday, bringing the total to 27.

Travelers who fly in from Iran will also be told to self-isolate after it was determined that new cases confirmed were found to be carrying the COVID-19 virus, a fact that Canada's chief public officer of health Theresa Tam found "very concerning." "Viruses know no borders, and we have to balance our public health measures knowing that they are never completely perfect," she said.

Tam encouraged Canadians to make arrangements for stocks of food and medications now in case of family illness and the possibility of self-quarantine.

However, officials said the risk of contracting the virus is still rated as low.

Global Affairs Canada issued new travel advisories Monday warning Canadians not to go to northern Italy or Iran unless it was essential, due to the large number of outbreaks of COVID-19.

The spread of the virus has also caused worry about its effects on the global economy.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued a report Monday, and the news was not good.

"The global economy faces its biggest danger since the financial crisis (of 2008) and the world economy (is) at risk," the report said. "Containing the epidemic and protecting people is the priority." Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau reported that on Tuesday, he and his G7 counterparts would hold a conference call to talk about the impact of the virus on the economy.

The finance minister's spokesperson, Maeva Proteau, said the department was keeping a close eye on the economy.

"We are closely monitoring economic developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak," she said. "As the situation is very dynamic, it is too early to say exactly what the economic impacts will be."