Canada reported 4,665 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, bringing the cumulative total to 1,564,088 cases, including 27,325 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 4,665 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, bringing the cumulative total to 1,564,088 cases, including 27,325 deaths, according to CTV.

Alberta province, which has a population of 4.4 million, reported 1,718 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province with 14 million residents, confirmed 864 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, after it reported 600 new cases on Monday, 577 new cases on Tuesday and 593 new cases on Wednesday.

Thursday's report brought the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 577,253. The province recorded three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,632.

Quebec, another populous province in the country, reported 782 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total number to 400,625.

