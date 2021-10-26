Canada reported 1,381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 1,700,696 cases with 28,785 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 1,381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 1,700,696 cases with 28,785 deaths, according to CTV.

Ontario, the most populous province with a population of 1.4 million in Canada, reported 326 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Monday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 597,841, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 372, down from 416 at this point last week.

With 18,397 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.6 percent.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 231 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 95 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.