OTTAWA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 18,230 new COVID-19 cases Monday noon, elevating the cumulative whole to 2,026,249 cases with 30,172 deaths, according to CTV.

Canada's Ontario province confirmed 9,418 new cases on Monday, more than 9,400 new cases for the fourth straight day.

Out of the new cases in Ontario, 913 cases were identified in children under the age of 12. There were 1,015 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 4,300 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The new cases brought the cumulative total to 706,580 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average soared to 7,550, up from 2,863 at the same point last week.