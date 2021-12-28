UrduPoint.com

Canada's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 2 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:32 PM

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

Canada reported 18,230 new COVID-19 cases Monday noon, elevating the cumulative whole to 2,026,249 cases with 30,172 deaths, according to CTV

OTTAWA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Canada reported 18,230 new COVID-19 cases Monday noon, elevating the cumulative whole to 2,026,249 cases with 30,172 deaths, according to CTV.

Canada's Ontario province confirmed 9,418 new cases on Monday, more than 9,400 new cases for the fourth straight day.

Out of the new cases in Ontario, 913 cases were identified in children under the age of 12. There were 1,015 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 4,300 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The new cases brought the cumulative total to 706,580 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average soared to 7,550, up from 2,863 at the same point last week.

Related Topics

Canada Same Ontario From

Recent Stories

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

25 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

4 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with ..

Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid

4 minutes ago
 Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in ..

Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in U.S. California

14 minutes ago
 Russian court considers shutting down top rights g ..

Russian court considers shutting down top rights group Memorial

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.