Canada saw an average of 2,821 COVID-19 new cases daily on Oct. 15-21, a decrease of 11 percent compared to the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Saturday

OTTAWA, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Canada saw an average of 2,821 COVID-19 new cases daily on Oct. 15-21, a decrease of 11 percent compared to the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Saturday.

Hospitalization and critical care admission trends, primarily involving unvaccinated people, were stabilizing in the country.

The latest data showed that 2,367 people with COVID-19 on average were being treated in hospitals each day on Oct. 15-21, which was 4 percent lower than the previous week.

This included, on average, 723 people who were being treated in intensive care units, 2 percent less than the week before, and an average of 35 deaths were reported daily on Oct. 15-21.

As of Oct. 21, 2021, Canada had administered almost 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the latest data indicating that over 88 percent of people aged 12 years or older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 83 percent were fully vaccinated.