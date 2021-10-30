Canada saw an average of 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Oct. 22-28, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the previous week, said the Public Health Agency of Canada on Frida

OTTAWA, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada saw an average of 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Oct. 22-28, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the previous week, said the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.

The latest data show that an average of 2,105 people with COVID-19 were treated in Canadian hospitals each day during Oct. 22-28, which is 11 percent lower than last week. This includes an average of 648 people treated in intensive care units (ICU), 10 percent less than last week.

Canada reported 2,589 new cases of the COVID-19 as Friday evening, bringing the cumulative total to 1,712,125 cases, including 28,951 deaths, according to CTV news.

Together with prolonged hospital stays, these still elevated numbers continue to place a heavy strain on local healthcare resources, particularly where infection rates are high and vaccination rates are low, said Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, in a statement on Friday.

As of October, Canada has administered over 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the latest provincial and territorial data indicating that close to 89 percent of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and over 84 percent have been fully vaccinated.