UrduPoint.com

Canada's COVID-19 New Cases Continue To Decline Weekly

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:35 PM

Canada's COVID-19 new cases continue to decline weekly

Canada saw an average of 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Oct. 22-28, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the previous week, said the Public Health Agency of Canada on Frida

OTTAWA, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada saw an average of 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Oct. 22-28, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the previous week, said the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.

The latest data show that an average of 2,105 people with COVID-19 were treated in Canadian hospitals each day during Oct. 22-28, which is 11 percent lower than last week. This includes an average of 648 people treated in intensive care units (ICU), 10 percent less than last week.

Canada reported 2,589 new cases of the COVID-19 as Friday evening, bringing the cumulative total to 1,712,125 cases, including 28,951 deaths, according to CTV news.

Together with prolonged hospital stays, these still elevated numbers continue to place a heavy strain on local healthcare resources, particularly where infection rates are high and vaccination rates are low, said Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, in a statement on Friday.

As of October, Canada has administered over 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the latest provincial and territorial data indicating that close to 89 percent of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and over 84 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Canada October Million

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

36 minutes ago
 China's railway operator tightens COVID-19 prevent ..

China's railway operator tightens COVID-19 prevention measures

1 minute ago
 Governor KP direct officials to ensure public serv ..

Governor KP direct officials to ensure public service delivery on time

1 minute ago
 Mongolia reports 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more ..

Mongolia reports 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

1 minute ago
 China's Tibet sees GDP up 7.2 pct in Q1-Q3

China's Tibet sees GDP up 7.2 pct in Q1-Q3

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia reports 478 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 478 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.