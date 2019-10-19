Cancer awareness walk, seminar held in Lahore College for Women University Jhang Campus

An awareness walk and seminar on breast cancer were held in Lahore College for Women University Jhang Campus

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :An awareness walk and seminar on breast cancer were held in Lahore College for Women University Jhang Campus.

Administrator of Jhang Campus Rimza Sikandar headed the events.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said women should have their frequent check-ups especially after 40 years.

They added that timely diagnosis made treatment easy and cheaper.