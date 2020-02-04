UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cancer Medical Camps Set Up In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

Cancer Medical camps set up in Rawalpindi

The police established blood donations and cancer awareness camps across the region to mark World Cancer Day, informed a spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police established blood donations and cancer awareness camps across the region to mark World Cancer Day, informed a spokesman here on Tuesday.

Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir, the camps were set up in Police Line Number 1, in offices of DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

RPO Suhail Habeeb Tajik said the purpose of setting up camp to donate blood for the patients suffering from cancer.

He said the police would establish blood donation camp every month. The doctors and health experts also delivered lectures highlighting the causes and impacts of cancer.

Related Topics

World Police Punjab Chakwal Jhelum Attock Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

34 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

34 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.