Cancer Medical camps set up in Rawalpindi

The police established blood donations and cancer awareness camps across the region to mark World Cancer Day, informed a spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police established blood donations and cancer awareness camps across the region to mark World Cancer Day, informed a spokesman here on Tuesday.

Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir, the camps were set up in Police Line Number 1, in offices of DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

RPO Suhail Habeeb Tajik said the purpose of setting up camp to donate blood for the patients suffering from cancer.

He said the police would establish blood donation camp every month. The doctors and health experts also delivered lectures highlighting the causes and impacts of cancer.