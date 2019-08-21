UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cancer More Common In Females With Severe Sleep Apnea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Cancer more common in females with severe sleep apnea

The recent study, which features in the European Respiratory Journal, analyzed data on 20,000 adults with sleep apnea

ISLAMBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The recent study, which features in the European Respiratory Journal, analyzed data on 20,000 adults with sleep apnea.About 2% of the participants also had a diagnosis of cancer in their medical history.The data came from the European Sleep Apnea Database (ESADA), which has medical and visit records on adults registered at 33 centers across Europe.The international research team points out that while the findings do not prove that sleep apnea causes cancer, there appears to be a clear link in females."It's reasonable to assume that sleep apnea is a risk factor for cancer or that both conditions have common risk factors, such as [being] overweight," says Ludger Grote, an adjunct professor and chief physician in sleep medicine at Gothenburg University in Sweden."On the other hand," he adds, "it is less likely that cancer leads to sleep apnea."Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), or sleep apnea, is a condition in which a person experiences short and repeated interruptions of breathing while asleep.

The condition results from the inability of the throat muscles to keep the airway open.

There is another form of apnea called central sleep apnea, which occurs due to a failure in brain signaling.

Of the two types of apnea, OSA is by far the most common.OSA can cause disturbed, fragmented sleep and lead to an insufficiency of oxygen. The combination of low oxygen and sleep disruption can give rise to high blood pressure, heart disease, memory problems, and mood disturbance.The estimate comes from studies that used formal tests and assessments.

The NSF suggest that the actual percentage of people in the U.S. with sleep apnea is likely to be greater."The condition of sleep apnea is well-known to the general public and associated with snoring, daytime fatigue, and elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, especially in men," Dr.

Grote explains.He and his colleagues note that while there is growing evidence for a link between OSA and cancer, it remains under debate. The main reason appears to be the small numbers of study participants and "poor characterization" of types of OSA and cancer.

Related Topics

Poor Europe Visit Lead Sweden Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Sberbank Provides $400Mln Loan to Rosatom Subsidia ..

3 minutes ago

European equities ahead at open 21 August 2019

29 seconds ago

Brain study probes molecular origins of anxiety

30 seconds ago

Type 1 diabetes: Genetic risk reflected in gut mic ..

32 seconds ago

Govt approves establishment of Hepatology, Breast ..

40 seconds ago

Dumper-vehicles collision claims 2 lives on Expres ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.