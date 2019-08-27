UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi To Initiate Renovation Work Of Doctor's Hostel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:16 PM

Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi to initiate renovation work of doctor's hostel

Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi would start renovation work of the doctor's hostel soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi would start renovation work of the doctor's hostel soon.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) official, Rs 4.5 million would be spent for the renovation and beautification of the doctor's hostel.

A tender has been floated for the renovation of the hostel, while bidding would be opened on September 13, 2019.

It is mentioned here that Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has almost completed work on the upgradation of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) with cost of Rs 570 million.

The project of upgradation of CGH has become possible due to untiring efforts of former CEO, Dr. Saima Shah of RCB who is now Director of ML&C, Rawalpindi Region.

As a part of the plan the hospital is being fully furnished with latest electro-medical equipment. Highly qualified and well experienced physicians and surgeons have already been selected on merit.

Related Topics

Doctor Rawalpindi September 2019 Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Deal nears in talks with US: Taliban

17 seconds ago

Romania's Prime Minister vows to fight on despite ..

18 seconds ago

US Senator Murphy Becomes Second Congress Member t ..

20 seconds ago

Qatar to Invite Russian Business to Free Trade Zon ..

21 seconds ago

Russia's Return to G7 Crucial for Effectively Tack ..

11 minutes ago

In-store e-cigarette ads double likelihood of teen ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.