Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi would start renovation work of the doctor's hostel soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi would start renovation work of the doctor 's hostel soon.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) official, Rs 4.5 million would be spent for the renovation and beautification of the doctor's hostel.

A tender has been floated for the renovation of the hostel, while bidding would be opened on September 13, 2019.

It is mentioned here that Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has almost completed work on the upgradation of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) with cost of Rs 570 million.

The project of upgradation of CGH has become possible due to untiring efforts of former CEO, Dr. Saima Shah of RCB who is now Director of ML&C, Rawalpindi Region.

As a part of the plan the hospital is being fully furnished with latest electro-medical equipment. Highly qualified and well experienced physicians and surgeons have already been selected on merit.