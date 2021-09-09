Cape Town opens memorial gardens in honor of those lost to COVID-19

Memorial gardens dedicated to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic have opened in various parks and cemeteries in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, each with trees planted in a circle, the city announced Thursday

These trees represent life and will remind the living of the contribution made by their residents and staff to neighborhoods and the city, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said in a media release, who helped plant liquidambar styraciflua trees at a memorial garden at Maynardville Park, where green ribbons and tags reading Arbor Month tree-planting in memory of COVID-19 deaths were on the trees.

"We will honor them through nurturing these trees and I look forward to seeing these plants mature to serve as a reminder of the beauty around us, even in difficult times," said Mayor Plato.

Plato, together with Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien, also held six COVID-19 remembrance ceremonies at memorial gardens.