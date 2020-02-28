UrduPoint.com
Capital District Administration Issues New Advisory Amid Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Islamabad district administration has issued advisory in the wake of Coronavirus.According to new advisory, citizens have been directed not to shake hands with people in gatherings and should remain at the distance of 2 meters from the patients having flu

Employees have also been stopped from marking biometric attendance .Persons who use computers in the offices should use gloves as Coronavirus can spread through cough and breathing.

