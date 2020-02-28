Capital district administration issues new advisory amid Coronavirus

Islamabad district administration has issued advisory in the wake of Coronavirus.According to new advisory, citizens have been directed not to shake hands with people in gatherings and should remain at the distance of 2 meters from the patients having flu

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Islamabad district administration has issued advisory in the wake of Coronavirus.According to new advisory, citizens have been directed not to shake hands with people in gatherings and should remain at the distance of 2 meters from the patients having flu.

Employees have also been stopped from marking biometric attendance .Persons who use computers in the offices should use gloves as Coronavirus can spread through cough and breathing.