Capital Hospital Make Arrangements To Cope With Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Capital Hospital make arrangements to cope with coronavirus

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Member Administration on Thursday visited Capital Hospital and inspected the arrangements made by the Hospital Management to cope with corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), Member Administration on Thursday visited Capital Hospital and inspected the arrangements made by the Hospital Management to cope with corona virus.

On this occasion, Executive Director Capital Hospital, Doctors and para-medical staff was also present.

Member Administration was apprised that in order to cope with the situation arise due to coronavirus, hospital has made immediate arrangements inline with the instructions of authority.

He was informed that general clinic and coronavirus screening clinic have been established in the hospital.

With the consultation of Islamabad Administration, 28 doctors have been deputed who are performing their duty round the clock while an Isolation Ward comprising of five rooms has also been established in the hospital. It was informed that after screening of coronavirus patient is referred to PIMS hospital if required for further cure. It was also informed that ventilators in the hospital have been made functional.

Hospital Management also apprised that screening data is being provided to Islamabad Administration on daily basis while two doctors remain present round the clock in the hospital.

It was further told that a Rapid Response Team has also been constituted to deal with coronavirus case in the sectoral area of the city. Doctors and Nurses of Rapid Response Team have been provided training to cope with critical emergencies.

It was further informed that in line with the instructions of management a committee comprising upon senior consultancy has been constituted which is not only monitoring the situation of corona virus but also ensuring implementation on the directions of Ministry of Health.

While showing satisfaction on the arrangements, Member Administration, CDA said that every person have to take precautionary measures to control further spread of coronavirus have combined efforts are required to defeat this deadly virus.

He said that doctors and para-medical staff are combating with this disease at front lines therefore, not only all required resources are being provided but their efforts are also acknowledged.

