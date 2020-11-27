Capital hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients: Director PIMS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Joint Executive Director of PIMS Dr Minhaj us Siraj Friday said that the capital hospitals witnessed a 'significant spike' in COVID patients during past week owing to the increasing chilled weather conditions in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that second wave of the pandemic, which has already hit the country, was more lethal compared to the first surge.

"The coming weeks are more critical and our situation is going to worsen,said Minhaj, adding,the pandemic is fast spreading and we should all be concern".

Half of all the patients coming to the hospital were experiencing breathing difficulties, which was the most common complication, he added.

He said that utmost precaution was needed to remain safe from the harsh second wave of the virus as the numbers of patients were increasing rapidly in the city, adding, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital has earmarked 115-beds for Covid-19 patients which would ensure to combat COVID-19 patients far more efficaciously.

He said hospital has a state-of-the-art infrastructure which would assist the administration further tackling this pandemic effectively.

Dr Siraj said that the patients admitted in PIMS were being provided all possible facilities while healthcare workers were also working day and night to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 and their protection was top priority of the government.

He also called upon the youth, media and religious scholars to play an active role in raising awareness amongst the masses about the dangerous aspects of novel coronavirus.

He has requested the citizens and traders to ensure co-operation with the city administration so the second outbreak may possibly be controlled with the cooperation and support of the general public.

"People should use masks and maintain social distance," he added.